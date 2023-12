ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (ADP) said a man was found stabbed at a convenience store on Wednesday.

ADP said they responded to the 3900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to investigate an assault of a man. Police said a man entered a convenience store with stab wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Police said they were still investigating.