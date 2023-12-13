ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Protestors gathered outside Potomac Yard as Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a $2 billion plan to develop a sports arena and entertainment district in the area.

Protestors calling themselves “Moms against Monumental” told DC News Now that they don’t want an arena in Potomac Yard.

They said they felt it would offset the area, they also complained that there had been no transparency about the process.

The group said they want schools, not arenas.

“This is one of the few things that economists across the political spectrum agree on. Stadium subsidies are terrible public investments,” said Patrick Hedger, a Virginia resident and executive with Taxpayers Protection Alliance. “There’s plenty of economic activity here. the idea that the stadium is some sort of magic fairy dust point. Point me to the economic activity that surrounds the FedEx field. Look at the situation happening in Chinatown now. Plenty of hockey games, plenty of basketball games, and businesses are leaving.”

Another Virginia resident who said he lives four blocks away said he’s happy to get a sports stadium and entertainment district within walking distance of his home.