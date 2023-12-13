ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Real estate developer JBG SMITH outlined its plan for the proposed Alexandria entertainment district after Gov. Youngkin announced the development Wednesday.

Subject to definitive approval by the Virginia government, the planned district would include an arena for the Wizards and the Capitals, as well as a Wizards practice facility, a performing arts venue, a sports network media studio, an expanded esports facility, and more.

“JBG SMITH is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Monumental, Virginia Tech, Amazon, and the public sector in cementing National Landing as a world-class mixed-use destination powered by innovation, commerce, entertainment, and higher education at the heart of economically vibrant Northern Virginia,” said Matt Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of JBG SMITH.

According to JBG SMITH, the sports arena would be constructed on a currently unoccupied 12-acre site between the Metro entrance and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. The site is currently owned by JBG SMITH.

JBG Smith said it serves as the master developer of around 55 acres surrounding the project. The proposed project would cover more than 8 million square feet.

The developer said it hopes to reimagine an area of northern Virginia encompassing Potomac Yard, Crystal City, and Pentagon City.