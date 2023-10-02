ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria City High hosted West Springfield in Friday Night football. Among the fans were several members of the 1971 state championship team when Alexandria City was known as T.C. Williams High School.

“I think it’s a great it’s a great opportunity for the new generation to see some of the old generation,” said Avery Morton, who returned kickoffs and punts on that team.

Morton and others returned for a special recognition. Friday night marked the 23 anniversary of the release of the movie, “Remember the Titans.”

“This is like coming home. It’s like a flood of memories come when you when you see certain landmarks,” said Kerry Lundin, who played offensive tackle.

The school changed its name in 2021. However, administrators wanted to do something special to honor that team.

“A lot of the guys kind of unfortunately passed away in the last few years,” said Assistant Director of Athletics Felix Trammell. “So I think it’s important that we bring them back and keep the connection together.”

The former players enjoyed the movie and admitted the movie took some creative liberties, especially where racial tensions between the players were concerned. Those, said the players, did not exist.

“We were players that wanted to play,” Morton said. “I think the biggest challenge was some of the parents who weren’t used to having the blacks and whites play together.

“Being able to go to family and tell them the school I go to, the school I’m a captain of is the school from Remember the Times. It’s awesome,” said senior linebacker and wide receiver, Garrett Graf.

Alexandria City High School lost 49-14.