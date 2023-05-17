ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A roughly seven-mile stretch of Richmond Highway will see a speed limit reduction beginning May 23.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said in a release that they will reduce the speed limit between Jeff Todd Way/Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, and the Alexandria southern city limit.

VDOT said the permanent reduction from 45 mph to 35 mph will make the highway safer for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and transit users.

Communities along the Richmond Highway corridor alerted VDOT to issues surrounding the speed limit in August 2021. VDOT began a study assessing the speed limit and conducted two public information meetings in November 2021, and July 2022.

The study found a high rate of crashes, as well as a high number of incidents involving pedestrians and bicycles.

Signs displaying the new speed limit will be installed on May 23.