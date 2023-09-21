ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is having a grand opening for its new Alexandria location.

The grand opening is taking place Thursday at 5 p.m. at 7592 Telegraph Rd. The first 50 customers in line will also receive free Rita’s Italian Ice for a year.

A spokesperson said that no purchase is necessary to win these coupons, but they are limited to one per household in line and are only valid at that same Rita’s in Alexandria.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. and the store will be offering customers small Italian Ices for $4 and small Gelatis for $5. Rita’s mascot, Ice Guy will also be there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for photos.