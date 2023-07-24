ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s collar, The Pegasus, is being auctioned off at Potomack Auctions in Alexandria, Va.

The Pegasus is a limited edition silver metallic bib by Stella & Dot and was one of Ginsburg’s favorite collars, according to a news release.

The collar represented power and strength due to its layers of metal pointed feathers, making it look like battle armor, according to the release.

Ginsburg wore the collar for the 2018 Supreme Court justices photo, which was taken the first day she came back after recovering from a fall that fractured her ribs.

“RBG follows a long tradition in American history of women using fashion to communicate an important message,” the release stated.

The auction will take place from September 20 to 21.