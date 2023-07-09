ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) said it believes someone is trying to hurt animals deliberately after officer found several pieces of sausage with fish hooks in them along the city’s streets.

AWLA someone who was walking a dog near Duke and Ingram streets around 9:30 a.m. on July 7 found a piece of sausage with a fish hook in it. An animal services officer got to the area around 9:50 a.m. The officer found nine pieces of sausage with hooks embedded in them around the intersection.

Officers talked to a number of people who live in the area and have security cameras and asked them to check to see if they have any footage that could help officers identify the person or people responsible for leaving the sausages. AWLA asked that anyone else who may have video showing anything suspicious in that area of Duke and Ingram streets to check their camera footage.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, the number to call is (703) 746-6000.