ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A community-wide study released in Dec. 2023 documented the current state of out-of-school time (OST) programs in Alexandria, and identified barriers preventing marginalized communities from accessing and participating in such programs.

The Alexandria City Youth Report emphasized the importance of OST services to the community.

These programs support the social, emotional, cognitive and active development of the youth while also reducing risky behavior and connecting kids to supportive adults and mentors.

“One of Alexandria City Council’s six priorities, established in January 2022, is to support youth and families, and to do so through exploring ways to expand academic, social, and emotional services, and physical support to all youth during out-of-school hours. Supporting our OST programming is key to reaching that goal,” Mayor Justin M. Wilson stated in the study.

At the time of the study, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) and over 100 non-ACPS organizations provide OST programs.

The study found that youth participation in programs declines after elementary school, noting barriers such as financial struggles, concerns about traveling to programs and negative perceptions about OST programs, among others.

Geographically, programs are clustered at schools and recreation centers, with fewer programs offered in the West End.

Not only is participation highest in younger children but with white students as well, noting 42% of participants are white, while only 17% are Middle Eastern or North African.

Alexandria families struggle to access out-of-school services. Notably, students and families from historically marginalized communities do not feel welcome – they feel stigmatized. Programs with fees also serve as a cost barrier.

Youth with disabilities also have one of the lowest participation rates across groups. Lack of space at programs was noted as a barrier, as well as a lack of inclusion opportunities, accommodations and disability-specific programming.

Spanish-speaking families said they want more information about when and where to apply for programs, and help with the application process.

Black, non-immigrant families noted that staff professional training is needed on DEI, racism and positive behavioral sports. They noted program inequalities between schools.

Costs for programs was also noted as out of reach for many families across groups.

The study concluded with several priorities for OTS programming going forward.