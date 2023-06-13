ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia law is going into effect next month that will increase the penalties for swatting calls as Alexandria Police continue to deal with these types of calls.

Currently, swatting calls are a Class 1 misdemeanor offense which is punishable by either up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

The new law will allow the locality to decide a “reasonable expense” for the person making the call. In addition, it states that it will become a Class 6 felony if the call results in an emergency response and if anyone suffers a serious injury, and it will be a Class 5 felony if anyone is killed.

A Class 6 felony is punishable by one to five years of imprisonment, or either up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, or both, and a Class 5 felony is punishable by one to 10 years in prison, or either jail time of up to one year and a fine of up to $2,500 or both, according to the state code.

Alexandria Police said they recently received a swatting call Sunday morning from a teenage boy who claimed he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the 15-year-old boy made a service call in the 200 block of Buchanan Street. The boy said he was going to use his father’s AR-15 rifle to kill himself and his parents, according to a report by Alexandria Now.

The dispatcher said the boy’s voice sounded out of breath and he allegedly told police that he would shoot any officers that tried to approach, according to the report.

Alexandria Police tweeted that there was a “moderate police presence” at the home to investigate. Officers contacted the renter of the home while standing outside with ballistic shields and K9 officers, but the renters said no one in the residence was home or owned guns, according to the report.

Police said they entered the home and determined that it was a prank call.