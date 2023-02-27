ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Think over-the-top desserts, then level up. That may be what people who live in Old Town or visit it will find when a family-owned business opens its location in the city.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar touts itself as being a place “where calories don’t count.” (Judging by its eye-catching offerings, that probably is a good thing.)

Bo and Sherri Steele opened their first location in Myrtle Beach, S.C. in June 2020. The milkshake bar in Alexandria, which will be run by franchisees Erin and Robert Studer, who own a location in Ellicott City, Md., becomes the company’s tenth spot.

(The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar)

A quick skim of The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar’s lineup of milkshakes, desserts, and other treats includes:

Earning Badges — Chocolate and Coconut ice cream in a caramel and chocolate swirled jar with a chocolate frosted rim rolled in sweet Toasted Coconut shavings. Topped with Samoas (Caramal Delites) Cookies, Chocolate Mousse and chopped up Samoas Cookies.

— Chocolate and Coconut ice cream in a caramel and chocolate swirled jar with a chocolate frosted rim rolled in sweet Toasted Coconut shavings. Topped with Samoas (Caramal Delites) Cookies, Chocolate Mousse and chopped up Samoas Cookies. Oat-rageously Good — Oatmeal crème pie ice cream, in a vanilla frosted rim rolled in crushed iced oatmeal cookies, topped with a locally made oatmeal crème pie sandwich, whipped icing, and crushed iced oatmeal cookies.

— Oatmeal crème pie ice cream, in a vanilla frosted rim rolled in crushed iced oatmeal cookies, topped with a locally made oatmeal crème pie sandwich, whipped icing, and crushed iced oatmeal cookies. I Like Big Buns — Cinnamon sugar ice cream in a marshmallow-swirled jar with a vanilla buttercream rim rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Topped with a pull-apart cinnamon bun, more Cinnamon Toast Crunch and finished with vanilla icing and whipped icing.

— Cinnamon sugar ice cream in a marshmallow-swirled jar with a vanilla buttercream rim rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Topped with a pull-apart cinnamon bun, more Cinnamon Toast Crunch and finished with vanilla icing and whipped icing. Split Happens — Strawberry ice cream in a marshmallow sauce-swirled jar with a chocolate fudge rim rolled in chopped peanuts. Topped with a whole banana, fresh strawberry and a cherry, finished with hot fudge, chocolate sprinkles and whipped icing.

(The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar)

The company’s website says: “Using more than 100 ingredients, including locally grown produce and toppings sourced from partnerships with local bakeries and businesses, the family remains focused on keeping things local and giving back to their communities…”

The location in Old Town, which is supposed to open in the summer, is the second The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Virginia. The first opened in the Lynchburg area.