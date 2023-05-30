ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Three new speed cameras will begin issuing warning tickets in an effort to increase traffic safety around Alexandria, Va. school zones.

The cameras are located next to Francis Hammond Middle School, George Washington Middle School and John Adams Elementary School, and Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School.

(City of Alexandria)

This comes after the city’s 2023 fiscal year budget allocated nearly $500,000 towards the installation of traffic cameras for these school zones, according to a previous DC News Now report.

Speed cameras can reduce crashes by over 50%, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The maximum fine for speed camera violations is $100.