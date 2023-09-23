People still walked, rode bikes and grabbed lunch and dinner despite the dreary weather

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The torrential rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia on Saturday didn’t keep 12-year-old Logan Bond from shooting hoops.

Even after playing basketball with his father, Ethan Bond, Logan said he planned on playing football with his friends, too.

“I think this is really fun to embrace our nature ’cause you can’t really change it,” Logan said. “Getting out here and practicing ’cause we don’t have all day. I have school and homework. Whenever I have time to finish my homework, I get to come out here and have fun.”

The heavy rain and powerful winds didn’t deter people to still take walks, ride their bikes and grab lunch and dinner in Alexandria’s Old Town area.

Business owners were prepared for the long hours of rainfall by placing sandbags at the doors of their locations to keep flooding at a minimum. Though there was little flooding near some of the bars and restaurants on Saturday, people were expecting more on Sunday.

After a birthday lunch for a relative, Mary Lane, her daughter Carleigh Long and granddaughter Isabella Collins came out to take pictures near the docked boats in the rain to help chronicle being in the remnants of a tropical storm.

Collins said she had been tracking the hurricane and tropical storm and that at one point “it was as big as the United States.”

The rain and wind from the storm kept a consistent pace throughout the day in this city across from the nation’s capital and along the Potomac River.

The storm pushed planes coming in for landings at Reagan International Airport and boats docked in the harbor, but it didn’t stop people like Molly Young and her best friend Anna Holowinsky from walking to grab lunch in Old Town Alexandria.

“It’s a beautiful day isn’t it?” Young joked followed by heavy laughter. “We just wanted a spontaneous adventure. We were in the house all day so we thought to go down to the waterfront.”

Holowinsky said it was tough to be out in such nasty weather but it was worth it.

“Today’s a terrible day to be outside but we are good friends and we wanted to get a burger,” she said.