ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — An Alexandria man is one of the plaintiffs in a suit that two advocacy groups filed in federal court.

The lawsuit challenges the commonwealth’s practices of stripping ex-felons of their voting rights.

Tati Abu King, who served 11 months behind bars after a conviction on a drug offense said it’s “really hard” to be able to live and raise a family in Alexandria while at the same time not having the right to vote.

“People see me, but they don’t see me,” he said. “They hear me, but they don’t hear me.”

King is a plaintiff in a suit brought about by the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Protect Democracy, along with the WilmerHale law firm. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

It alleges that Virginia’s law violates a 150-year-old federal law that set the terms of the commonwealth’s readmission into the Union after the Civil War, WRIC reports. It argues that the current law includes a broader list of crimes for voter disenfranchisement than laid out in the Virginia Readmission Act.

WRIC reports that the Readmission Act aimed to prevent targeted, racial disenfranchisement during the Reconstruction era, allowing states to only strip away voting rights for those convicted of crimes “now felonies at common law” in 1870, which included murder, manslaughter, arson, burglary, robbery, rape, sodomy, mayhem and larceny.

“Despite the Virginia Readmission Act’s clear prohibition against depriving citizens of the right to vote for crimes that were not felonies at common law in 1870, Virginia later amended its Constitution to disenfranchise citizens for conduct that was not a ‘felon[y] at common law,’ in 1870,” the lawsuit states. “Indeed, Virginia’s current Constitution automatically disenfranchises citizens with any felony conviction.”

More than 300,000 Virginians are estimated to not have voting rights due to a felony conviction, according to the lawsuit, making Virginia the state with the fifth highest number of disenfranchised citizens for felony convictions.

There has been a disproportionate impact on Black Virginians, the lawsuit argues. The suit states that Black Virginians account for nearly half of those disenfranchised because of a felony conviction despite comprising less than 20% of the commonwealth’s voting-age population.

“Felony disenfranchisement among Black voting-age Virginians is nearly two-and-a-half times as high as the rest of Virginia’s voting-age population,” the lawsuit states. “And, perhaps most significantly, the rate of felony disenfranchisement among Black voting-age Virginians is more than twice as high as the rate of felony disenfranchisement among the entire United States Black voting-age population.”

Fairfax County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said he’s supportive of this lawsuit.

“We know that these felonies come with these heavy, lifelong consequences sometimes,” he said. “When we talk to these individuals, they want to be back in our community.”

King said he joined this lawsuit to make a difference.

“Everything I do now is going to pave the way for my kids, my grandkids, my great-grandkids,” he said. “You learned and you lived from your mistakes. Now you’re trying to be on the right path.”

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, declined to comment on pending litigation.

Virginia is facing another lawsuit challenging the Youngkin administration’s changes to the state’s voting rights restoration process. Youngkin broke from his predecessors by removing the automatic restoration process for many and requiring Virginia to consider each case individually.