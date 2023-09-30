ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said that charges are pending against two men who tried to run down a trooper in a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

At about 11 a.m., a VSP trooper found a stolen car – a silver Kia Optima – parked on the side of Franklin St. in Alexandria. The trooper pulled up to the car and noticed the license plate matched the one being sought by police.

The trooper told the driver and passenger to get out of the car. Instead, the driver drove directly towards the state trooper – he jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The Kia rammed into the trooper’s patrol car, fled the scene and ran over a street sign.

The trooper pursued the Kia and was eventually able to stop the vehicle. As it came to a stop, the driver and passenger both fled on foot.

The trooper was able to catch up with the passenger, a 30-year-old man from Washington, D.C. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two bystanders who saw the incident ran after the driver, a 34-year-old man from Washington, D.C., and detained him until an Alexandria Police Officer took him into custody.

The driver and passenger were taken to Alexandria Hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the Virginia state trooper nor his K9, who was in the patrol car when it was hit by the Kia, were injured.

The incident is currently being investigated and charges are pending against both men. The Kia was reported stolen out of D.C.