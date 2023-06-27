ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both (D-Va.), sent a letter to the CIM Group about their concerns for an affordable housing complex in Alexandria.

The Senators’ letter highlighted reports of an increase in evictions and rent prices along with declining conditions of the Southern Towers apartment complex after CIM Group took over.

“Tenants have shared with our offices that, under CIM ownership, they have been subjected to eviction filings during the eviction moratorium, changes in how utilities are billed combined with rent increases that have led to substantial price hikes, and unaddressed maintenance issues that pose health and safety risks,” the letter stated.

CIM was allegedly telling tenants who were late on rent payments that they only had five days to “pay rent, or alternatively, to terminate the lease and vacate premises,” but later in the notice, would say tenants have 30 days, due to the CARES Act.

The Senators urged CIM to address the tenant’s concerns and work with them to resolve any issues and direct them to government resources in the future to avoid eviction.

“As a federally-backed property, it is incumbent upon CIM to manage Southern Towers in alignment with the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s mission to promote quality affordable housing,” the letter stated. “At a minimum, federally-backed properties should be well-maintained and free from health and safety risks, and have a responsive management team with transparent rent and utility pricing procedures.”