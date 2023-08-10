ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews restored water to a high-rise apartment building Thursday morning after a water main break led to a loss of service for more than 48 hours.

People living at London Park Towers, which is located in the 5300 block of Duke St., were without running water in their apartments since main broke on Tuesday.

Water is back on for London Tower Apartments residents in Alexandria who’ve gone without for two days following a water main break.

The city continues to advise residents to boil water until bacterial testing is completed @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/uIlrw99jkf — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) August 10, 2023

Tenants were able to take shuttles to Patrick Henry Recreation Center in order to get drinking water for themselves and use the bathroom facilities during the outage. Additionally, water was brought to the apartment building, which has several hundred units.

Although service was up and running Thursday, the city advised people to boil their water while bacteria monitoring and testing was being done, a process that was expected to last about two days.

Alexandria also said that sediment buildups would remain for a bit, which is why it said tenants should make sure they’re cleaning their sinks and faucets.