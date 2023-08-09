ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A water main break is leaving residents of London Park Towers without water Wednesday night.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and the Alexandria Fire and EMS are working together to fix the issue. The apartment complex is in the 5300 block of Duke St.

Residents are being shuttled to Patrick Henry Recreation Facility for drinking water and other facilities.

A water buffalo is being sent to provide residents with water and the apartment’s building management is working on purchasing drinking water for tenants.