ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) said a paint spill contaminated the waterways around Monticello Park off Old Dominion Blvd.

AFD received a report Saturday morning of an unknown, white-cloudy substance in the waterways visible from the walking trail.

An investigation determined it originated from a storm drain at Crestwood Dr. and Old Dominion Blvd. After testing the water and storm drain, they determined the substance to be a latex primer paint.

The investigation determined the spill was accidental. Officials said the water supply was not impacted.