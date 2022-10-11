ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — An Olympian celebrated a special honor on Tuesday after his home city of Alexandria gave him and his brother keys to the city.

Noah and Josephus Lyles went to T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria. Noah won multiple medals at world competitions and won a bronze medal at the 2020 summer Olympics. Josephus is a professional Adidas athlete.

“We have the city of Alexandria that gets to be our support, and they’ve always been there. And I believe that’s why we always come back because you guys were the people who supported us tooth and nail, championship after championship,” Noah said.

Noah had previously talked about dealing with depression after his Olympic race. He said he plans to continue using his platform to speak about important issues, including mental health.