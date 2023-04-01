LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now)–The Alzheimer’s Association Ride to End Alzheimer’s got off to a great start in Leesburg, Virginia.

People signed up for the ride or got to know other riders participating in a kickoff party.

Many came out and danced in the streets including volunteer Janae Wheeler who said the disease was prevalent in her family and she’s glad this event can bring attention to what affects six million Americans according to the Association.

“Both of my grandparents developed Alzheimer’s. It’s something that’s really close and dear to our family and so having an organization that’s drawing awareness in such a fun way is a very, very near and dear piece for me to be a part of,” said Wheeler.

This was just a precursor to kick off the ride which is on Sunday, May 7, 2023.