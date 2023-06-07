VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Amazon is detailing some of its plans for Virginia in the next 17 years.

Amazon has previously announced that they are investing an additional $35 billion in Virginia. They plan to establish multiple data center campuses in new locations by 2040.

“Every day, approximately 70% of global internet traffic moves through data centers in Virginia. The state’s commitment to this growth has helped make it the cloud capital of the world, which has only been possible through government and industry collaboration,” the company said in a community update.

They continue to press forward with their plans despite some opposition in parts of Virginia.

“While AWS continues to invest in Virginia, we remain committed to strengthening the communities where we operate by supporting programs that benefit residents, families, and businesses alike,” Amazon said.

Amazon has not released details about where their new data campuses will be added.