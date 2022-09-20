ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Amazon unveiled a new food pantry stocked with food from Amazon Fresh Tuesday as a way to celebrate partnerships with groups in the DMV that are meant to fight food insecurity for students and families.

The company, which donated more than $250,000 towards the effort, is working with Abingdon Elementary School, Food for Neighbors, and the DC Food Project to ensure more children throughout Amazon’s HQ2 region have fresh and shelf-stable food as well as toiletries.

The food pantry is located at Arlington Community High School, 800 S. Walter Reed Drive, Arlington.

People who attended the grand opening included Stephanie Hopkins, Food Security Coordinator, Arlington County Department of Human Services, Karen Joseph, Founder and Executive Director, Food For Neighbors

Lucie Leblois and Alysa MacClellan, Co-Founders, DC Food Project, and Amazon Fresh District Manager, Jim Gillespie.