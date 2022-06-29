ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — After several anti-abortion protestors were escorted out of the City Hall chambers, the Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for an abortion rights resolution.

Included in the resolution was a request that the city attorney “actively seek participation… in on-going or future litigation to protect the availability of abortion services in Alexandria.”

Additionally, it calls on the city manager to figure out ways to add items into the upcoming FY24 budget to “ensure accessibility of reproductive health services, safe abortion services, accessible maternal and child health services for low-income Alexandria residents.”

You can read the full resolution here.

Though the council did not vote on the resolution until after 9 p.m., anti-abortion advocates raised several signs, some graphic, in front of the dais. Later in the meeting, pro-abortion advocates arrived with their own signs.

The first interruption came before the vote when two individuals with anti-abortion signs started yelling toward the city councilors.

2 people were escorted out of tonight’s Alexandria City Council meeting.



Mayor Justin Wilson warned additional interruptions could lead to emptying chambers



Council is set to vote on a resolution to ensure low-income residents have access to safe abortion services @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/kvk3G4zJ7J — Max Marcilla (@MaxJMarcilla) June 29, 2022

“Stop hurting babies,” one woman yelled as she was being escorted by police out of the chambers. “Equal rights for everyone.”

At that point, Mayor Justin Wilson cautioned that additional outbursts could result in the conclusion of the meeting being done without an audience. Though several others were removed during the discussion of the resolution, the mayor never took that step.

At least one member of the anti-abortion crowd who was ejected was a part of a national anti-abortion movement. He said he was opposed to using taxpayer dollars to help ensure abortion access.

Meanwhile, the city councilors spoke about the benefits of abortion access in their community before casting their votes.

“There’s nothing we can do from this dais or city council to override state law,” City Councilor Kirk McPike said. “So if that changes we will not be able to prevent that. What we can do is work within the powers that we have as a city body to ask our city manager and our city attorney to take on active roles in helping us protect this right to reproductive choice in our city.”