BALLSTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Wednesday, December 14, at 5 p.m. the Arlington Children’s Chorus will ring in the holiday season with a musical performance and tree-lighting ceremony.

This year Virginia Square is playing host to the Ballston Singing Tree, an artistic installation that responds to sound with a display of lights.

Created by Canadian software developer, Limbic Media, the tree will respond to the singing choir with 1,200 lights.

The tree will light up the square into the new year for visitors to interact with.

The event and installation are curated by the Ballston Business Improvement District, and in partnership with Mastercard.