ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews worked much of Tuesday afternoon to restore electricity to thousands of customers who lost power in Pentagon City and Crystal City, according to Dominion Energy.

At 2 p.m., Dominion’s outage map showed more than 10,000 customers were without electricity in the eastern part of Arlington County. The map said that crews were working on the problem.

Dominion Energy’s outage map at 2:05 p.m.

A Dominion Energy spokeswoman said that crews hoped to have power back on by 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, one worker may have been injured, but they “believe he’s going to be fine.”

Dominion Energy said that it had an “underground cable that had a fault,” which caused a transformer to lock out. Officials said that there were “some flames.”

Reagan National Airport also was affected by the outage, but according to the outage map, power had since been restored.

At 12:35 p.m., Arlington Parks and Recreation said that Long Bridge Aquatic and Fitness Center and Gunston Community Center were closed because of a power outage. All of the programs were canceled.

By 5:25 p.m., Dominion Energy’s outage map showed power was back to all but about 1,000 customers.