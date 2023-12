ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said it arrested an 18-year-old on Dec. 14 for shooting a woman.

Darnell Moore Jr. was arrested for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 9 at S. Kemper Road and S. Oxford St.

He was charged with malicious wounding, shooting with the intent to injure, maim or kill, and conspiracy and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.