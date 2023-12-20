ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department arrested two men for firing multiple gunshots at a car in the Green Valley neighborhood.

The shots were fired on Dec. 2. at S. Kenmore Street and 23rd St. Police said they found evidence of the gunshots during their investigations and believe that six men were walking in the area when a car that was leaving a parking lot approached the group.

The car stopped for a moment and then at least one suspect started firing at the car.

S. Elijah Broadus, 21, and Isaiah Grady, 18, both of Arlington, were taken into custody on Dec. 20. They are both being at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.

Both men were charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Additionally, Broadus is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wearing a mask to conceal identity.