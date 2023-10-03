ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said two people were arrested after an investigation into fentanyl overdoses.

Walter Zelaya Padilla, 19, from Fairfax, is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl to a Person Under the Age of 18, Distribution of Narcotics in a School Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (x3).

Zelya Padilla is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

A boy from Arlington was also charged with Distribution of Fentanyl, Distribution of Narcotics (Fentanyl) in a School Zone, and Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl).

Police said that on Sept. 27 at about 11:45 a.m., they were dispatched to Wakefield High School (1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street) for the report of an overdose.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two teen girls who were suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

One of the girls received a dose of Narcan, and both were transported to the hospital where they have since recovered.

Police identified Walter Zelaya Padilla as the person who supplied the fentanyl to the juvenile from Arlington, who later sold it to the girls.