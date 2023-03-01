ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Medics took three children to the hospital after police received a report of a possible drug overdose in Ballston Wednesday afternoon.

The Arlington County Police Department said it happened around 1:25 p.m. in a parking garage in the 4200 block of Wilson Blvd.

First responders gave NARCAN to two of the children who responded positively to use of the medicine which is used to reverse and opioid overdose quickly. The third child didn’t need NARCAN.

Late in the afternoon, the police department said its investigation into exactly what happened still was taking place.