ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said three people were injured after an altercation on Friday evening.

Police said that at about 6:05 p.m., they were dispatched to the report of a stabbing in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. Police were looking around the area and found a man and a juvenile stabbed in the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street and 5000 block of 8th Road Streets, respectively.

The three victims were transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police determined that a physical altercation between approximately five subjects, who are known to each other, occurred in a stairwell inside a building in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike.

Police recovered a knife.

This remains an active investigation.