ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that three people were taken to hospitals after a reported stabbing in Arlington on Friday evening.

In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:35 p.m., the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said it was responding to the 5100 block of Columbia Pike.

Police said one man was in stable condition, a second man was in critical condition and a juvenile male was in serious condition.

ACPD said that the investigation was still ongoing. Residents should expect an ongoing police presence in the area.