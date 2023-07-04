ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington, D.C. will be packed with crowds to watch the July 4th fireworks celebration on the National Mall, but there are places on the opposite side of the Potomac that offer terrific viewing opportunities for people.

Stay Arlington put together a list of some of the top spots in — wait for it — Arlington County to check out the show:

Gravelly Point, which is located north of Reagan National Airport, sits on the west bank of the Potomac River. (Side note: It’s a popular spot for watching flights leaving and coming into the airport, too.)

Stay Arlington noted that there are a few picnic tables and portable restrooms.

If you head to Mount Vernon Trail, you’ll find clear views of the D.C. skyline.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge connects Rosslyn to Georgetown and always is a popular route for people heading from Virginia into the District and vice versa. For the Fourth of July, it makes a great place to view the fireworks as you look down the Potomac River.

If you need to get to Rosslyn, and you don’t feel like driving, hop a ride on Metro to Rosslyn Station.

Located at the north end of the Crystal City neighborhood, Long Bridge Park is about a seven-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station, making it easily accessible to many people. Once there, the park and its three athletic fields offer plenty of space for people eager to see the fireworks.

Stay Arlington did note that the aquatics and fitness center located there closes at 3 p.m. Cars in the lot after that will be towed. Additionally, the Arlington County Police Department designated no parking in either lot at Long Bridge Park after 3 p.m.

The Iwo Jima statue stands tall in Rosslyn, and you should be able to spot monuments on the National Mall in addition to the fireworks display. The location is about two tenths of a mile from the Rosslyn Metro Station. Stay Arlington said there may be security checkpoints at different viewing areas, so you’ll want to keep that in mind if you’re heading there.

A Heads-up

There are other spots where people tend to gather to enjoy the fireworks display, but Arlington County noted a couple of changes for 2023. It said that Arlington National Cemetery, in collaboration with the Air Force District of Washington, would close public access to the Southern Expansion portion of Arlington National Cemetery on July 4. Additionally, the Air Force Memorial will be closed to the public during the Fourth of July holiday.