ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Ballers-Sellers House, one of the oldest homes and historic landmarks of Arlington, Va., is at risk of being destroyed by insects.

Powderpost beetles attacked two beams under the house, the root cellar and one of the crawl spaces of the house, according to Annette Benbow, the director of the Ballers-Sellers House for the Arlington Historical Society.

“If left unchecked powderpost beetles eat the wood, leaving it “pockmarked” and turning it into sawdust,” Benbow stated in an email. “The damage is irreversible. But we caught it early.”

Architectural historians dated the farmhouse back to around 1750. It is a “rare example” of what an “ordinary person’s” house looked like during the 1700s, according to the historical society’s site.

“When visitors come, they stand in the historical artifact that is the house,” Benbow stated. “Their history represents all of Arlington’s history as well as the nation’s.”

To repair the home, Benbow said an architect who is familiar with colonial-era houses would need to come and inspect the house and enable the Society to “learn more about how to preserve it and prevent future infestations.”

The Arlington Historical Society is a nonprofit and depends on donations, membership fees, and occasional grants intended for special projects. Currently, the Society is raising money through a GoFundMe page for the repairs.

“Our budget is extremely tight and this Ball-Sellers House preservation problem would severely negatively impact the funds raised for the preservation of the schoolhouse,” Benbow stated.