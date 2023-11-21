ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said it’s investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officials said that at about 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Langston Blvd. for the report of an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the passenger seat of a parked car. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Officers said the victim and a witness were driving in the area of Richmond Highway and Memorial Avenue when another car, which had two people inside, pulled alongside them and started arguing over driving.

One of the people in the car then pulled out a gun and fired at them, hitting the victim. After the shooting, the driver of the car where the man was shot drove to the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard and searched for help.