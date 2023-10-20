ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — After years of pandemic-era restrictions, rising prices and staffing troubles, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce said the county’s annual Arlington Restaurant Week is expected to be a big boost for the industry that has only recently started to gain significant positive momentum.

During Arlington Restaurant Week, which started on Oct. 16 and continues through Oct. 23, more than 50 restaurants offers food at special prices through set menus, discounts and family-style portion options.

One of them, Clarendon restaurant Maison Cheryl, opened during the pandemic and said the opportunity is exciting.

“This restaurant was kind of forged by fire and I think it’s a lot better for that,” Chef and Owner Bobby Maher told DC News Now.

Maher explained that the challenges have been plenty — most recently, rising costs associated with food and drinks, as well as repairs and services — but have lessened over time.

“We work on the smallest margins,” he said.

Maher said there is some uncertainty in the future, adding restaurants are “nervous” in case of a recession. That’s where he says Arlington’s Restaurant Week can be a big asset.

“It’s not about the money at the moment,” he said. “It’s about how many customers you capture. What’s tremendous about this is we may see 50 people come back and they would have never come in the first place if it wasn’t for Restaurant Week.”

Kate Bates, who leads the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, said the restaurant is sold out for the weekend and up 25%.

“It’s really as important as ever to support the local restaurants,” she said.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.