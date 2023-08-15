ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, Amazon and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) distributed $150 gift cards, free books, clothes and other school supplies to families in need.

Recipients included residents that are making anywhere between 30% and 60% of the area median income, said Garrett Jackson, APAH’s director of resource development and communications.

The giveaway comes just in time for the back-to-school season.

“For this event specifically, I would say Amazon contributed about $100,000,” said Cynthia Caglar, senior manager of Amazon in the Community.

More than 500 students, from pre-k to high school, will benefit from the three-day event.

Since 2021, Amazon has tried to reassure longtime Arlington residents who expressed concerns about displacement due to the retail giant’s presence.

Since its arrival, the company has committed over $1 billion to the preservation of thousands of affordable homes.

A third event is scheduled on Aug. 16 – roughly 300 kids were invited to participate.