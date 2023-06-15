ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The long-awaited Amazon HQ2 is officially open in Metropolitan Park.

The complex was christened this morning during a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Arlington Board of Directors Chair Christian Dorsey, Amazon executives and developers.

Amazon first announced the headquarters in 2018. Since then, surrounding retailers and amenities have gradually joined the tapestry of National Landing. The complex features more than two acres of green spaces, including a dog park and a playground, and two 22-story towers house office spaces for 8,000 Amazon employees.

The towers, called Jasper and Merlin, run on 100% renewable energy and have zero net carbon emission, according to Amazon.

“This partnership is building a better and a brighter future right here, right here in Virginia. The Amazon team is truly engaged fully, not just in their business, but in Virginia,” Glenn Youngkin said during the ceremony.

He praised Amazon’s efforts to attract and develop tech professionals to the region.

Dorsey emphasized Amazon’s commitment to affordable housing initiatives, suggesting that many employees could be hired locally, allowing HQ2 to not drastically alter the housing market.

“They’re not going to have to necessarily go far and wide to recruit talent,” Dorsey said. “Much of it will already be here and I think that’s also one of the reasons why it’s not going to be such an incredibly destructive force on our housing situation.”

Glenn Youngkin, Dorsey, Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears joined executives for a tour of the facility.

Throughout the buildings, are common areas including pool tables and other games. There’s also an artists’ workspace for Amazon’s artist-in-residence program. Stadium seating is placed amid plants underneath a three-story skylight which serves as the campus’ center. Terraces built into the high-rises are adorned with art from local artists, providing reprieve from the workday for employees. One terrace features a produce garden, where vegetables are harvested for local nonprofits.

The planned second phase of HQ2 features a glass helix high-rise filled with additional workspaces. That portion of the project was paused in March, months after the company announced it would eliminate 18,000 jobs. Dorsey said that the project is still in the permitting process, and expects it will move forward.

“I don’t believe that phase two is in jeopardy by any means, but I think Amazon is doing what everybody else is doing right now, including Arlington County government, figuring out what is the future of work, what kind of spaces are we going to need for employees?” Dorsey said.