ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — We’re getting a closer look at Amazon’s HQ2 offices in Arlington, Virginia.

The site started welcoming its first group of employees on May 22 in what’s known as the Merlin building.

Some of the perks inside the new facility include a cafeteria, a game room with consoles, an indoor bike cage, charging stations for electric vehicles, a dog park and areas to boost creativity.

Amazon has been trying to make returning to the office more appealing for workers.

Earlier this month, they shared information on how returning to the office is helping to revive downtown Seattle. Workers there are in the office at least three days per week.