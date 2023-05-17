WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, Amazon shared more details about the businesses that will be featured in Metropolitan Park, part of their vision for their second headquarters (HQ2).

“There’ll be plenty to do and see at Met Park, which will be home to vibrant small businesses, including minority- and women-owned businesses, and local-favorite retailers,” their announcement said.

They plan on welcoming the public to Met Park in June 2023.

Since 2018, Amazon has been working on plans for HQ2. Their plan was to “bring more than 25,000 jobs” to the region.

Since the beginning of the year, Amazon has eliminated roughly 27,000 jobs company-wide, according to the Associated Press. In March, they cut more than 9,000 jobs.

The first of the businesses to open was District Dogs, a boarding, grooming, and daycare location.

“When [Amazon] builds new campuses like this, it’s really important for them to build a full community,” Marketing Manager Alexis Canty told DC News Now in an interview. “Obviously, we anticipate a lot of business from Amazon employees.”

Nearby, Conte’s Bike Shop is working through a soft opening — and has the same emphasis on community.

“We’re expecting a lot of commuters, but there’s also going to be a lot of people interested in road bikes,” said Manager Amrit Lidder.

Although Amazon told DC News Now employees working at the Phase 1 offices are expecting to come in the coming weeks, phase 2 employees will have to wait. The second part of the project, which includes the unique helix-shaped tower, was paused two months ago. Neither of the first two opening businesses believe the pause will hurt them much.

“I think it’ll naturally continue to grow with Amazon,” Lidder said. “Just phase 1 coming in, it’ll change the dynamics.”

As the business community celebrates an exciting new opportunity, some concerns remain — specifically around the prices of homes in the area, and how Amazon’s ambitious project lines up with recent trends of high office vacancy rates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Names of businesses coming to HQ2’s Met Park: