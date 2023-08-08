ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When it comes to quality of life for families that rent homes, Arlington is among the top places to live, according to a report by RentCafe, which, among other things, compiles monthly apartment market information.

The report puts Arlington at Number 3 in its findings, behind Plano, Texas and Scottsdale, Ariz.

RentCafe said it looked at nearly 140 spots in the country, analyzing 25 metrics, including cost of living, availability of family-sized apartments, quality of schools, and things to do with children.

In listing the reasons Arlington placed as high as it did, the report said that the county is “a place teeming with history, but still keeping up with the younger crowd.” RentCafe noted that in addition to its overall third ranking, Arlington came in at Number 3 for quality of life and second for local economy. The company said Arlington is a hotspot for renters, who make up more than half of the households in the county.

The only other location in the DMV to make the Top 25 was Alexandria, which came in at Number 13, overall, and placed 17 in the rankings for quality of life.