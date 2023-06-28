ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is asking for feedback from residents about its 10-year transit plan — will you be able to get where you want to go?
The Arlington Transit Strategic Plan is being developed to address transit routes throughout Arlington. Most recently, the plan recommended a new bus network.
The project released recommendations on June 23 and highlighted the following points:
- Increased frequency and extended span of service across the network
- Update service standards to match travel patterns
- Improve service to key destinations
- Use a simpler network with more direct routing
- New service and better connections
The document also included their proposed Arlington Transit (ART) bus routes.
A tweet from the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said that they want to know if this new network would get you to “where you need to go.”
You can find the feedback form online. It will be open until July 30.