ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is asking for feedback from residents about its 10-year transit plan — will you be able to get where you want to go?

The Arlington Transit Strategic Plan is being developed to address transit routes throughout Arlington. Most recently, the plan recommended a new bus network.

The project released recommendations on June 23 and highlighted the following points:

Increased frequency and extended span of service across the network

Update service standards to match travel patterns

Improve service to key destinations

Use a simpler network with more direct routing

New service and better connections

The document also included their proposed Arlington Transit (ART) bus routes.

Proposed ART routes. Image courtesy of Arlington.

A tweet from the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said that they want to know if this new network would get you to “where you need to go.”

You can find the feedback form online. It will be open until July 30.