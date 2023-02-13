ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County’s board chair released a statement to DC News Now saying its most recent version of the Missing Middle housing plan does not violate the Fair Housing Act.

This statement was released following questions and criticism raised by many, including three leaders within the Arlington County branch of the NAACP.

In late January, the Arlington County Board of Supervisors voted to move the plan forward but remove dwellings of more than six homes from it.

Additionally, the Arlington NAACP expressed frustration with a chance that would limit dwellings of more than four homes to large lots.

“The NAACP Arlington Branch was stunned and deeply disappointed by the County Board’s recent decision to restrict the Missing Middle Housing proposal in ways that would deny attainable homes to people of color as compared to their white counterparts,” the branch’s president and two other members wrote earlier this month. “The Arlington County Board imposed these restrictions despite knowing that they would disproportionately exclude and disparately impact people of color.”

One of the branch’s members to sign the letter, Bryan Coleman, is the chair of its housing committee.

He said one of the reasons the organization raised questions about the legality of the plan is because courts recognize the Fair Housing Act “prohibits localities from imposing land use policies that have significant, unjustified disparate impacts on people of color, regardless of intent.”

“We evaluate harm not by discriminatory intent, but by disparate impact, unintentional discrimination,” Coleman said in an interview with DC News Now.

He said fewer Black and Latino people would be eligible for housing opportunities without eight-plex units, and they would be impacted at a greater rate than their white neighbors.

“The eight-plexes could have been situated in what are predominately white, more affluent neighborhoods,” Coleman said. “Removing eight-plexes not only removes a level of affordability, it also removes the potential for further integration in neighborhoods.”

Christian Dorsey, the county board’s chair, agrees and vouched for the inclusion of eight-plexes. However, he said he does not believe the plan violates any law.

Below is part of the statement Dorsey sent to DC News Now: