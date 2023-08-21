ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County’s drama around pickleball has gone from a neighborhood debate to the topic of national news coverage.

While the game has garnered plenty of attention, the county is proposing a solution to the problems of homeowners who live near the Walter Reed Community Center — acoustic fences to quell the noise.

The county will install fencing around the courts at the popular spot from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, with play halted from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. during those days.

Resident of Arlington County, Martin Jones, said he plays at the courts often and thinks “it’s a fantastic idea.”

“I think it will serve as a win for both parties,” he said.

Some players who spoke with DC News Now shared the same sentiment: they love the sport and want to continue to play, but understand the frustrations the neighbors feel. They want the problems to be solved.

“It brings out the best in socializing,” said Curtis Young, who drives from D.C. to play on the courts.

One homeowner, who spoke with DC News Now who did not want to be named, said he likes the idea but is concerned it may not be enough. Though he did share his belief that the county is doing a good job of communicating and collaborating with both pickle ballers and homeowners.

The county is still working on a $1.5 million project on the Walter Reed Community Center courts.