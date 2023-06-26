ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A local community activist and school employee is behind bars and facing sexual assault charges.

Arlington police are asking for tips in case the alleged assault is connected to others in the Clarendon area.

Police said 42-year-old Julio Basurto was arrested last week after evidence and witness interviews connected him to an alleged incident back in May.

Basurto, who has been vocal recently regarding school safety after a fatal overdose inside a high school, has also served as an unofficial liaison for many Spanish-speaking Arlingtonians.

In a press release, Arlington police said early in the morning of May 21, a woman left after a night out on the 3100 Block of Clarendon Blvd., just off Washington Blvd. Basurto allegedly pulled up in a black car and the woman got in.

Investigators said during that car ride, Basutro sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to get out. He was not operating as a rideshare driver, police said.

Arlington County Public Schools confirmed Basurto was also an hourly employee within the division, who “provided translation for us when needed.”

Basurto is charged with two felonies — abduction and forcible sodomy. He is due in court on August 22.