ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is considering extending — and making permanent — policies created during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed restaurants to expand their seating to sidewalks and parking lots.

Outdoor dining was a consistent help to restaurants during the pandemic, otherwise dealing with a difficult time.

“People would like to come outside and enjoy [the outdoor dining experience] with the dogs, family, have the kids run around,” said Rocklands BBQ Shift Manager Jose Machado.

The proposal, which the county authorized for hearings in July, would implement zoning changes for the roughly 100 TOSAs, the Temporary Outdoor Seating Areas, in the county. It would allow TOSAs on private properties and public sidewalks to simply go through a by-right approval process. TOSAs on privately-owned public spaces would still have to go through the County Board use permit.

That change for the majority of TOSAs is a huge positive, in addition to the potential permanence of their spaces, said Kate Bates, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce president.

“Restaurants often have to hire a land use attorney in order to help them navigate that process,” she said. “It’s just a lot of additional expense.”

One potential problem Bates acknowledged is that permanent licenses may not be approved by the August 15, 2023 deadline, when the temporary approval expires. However, she believes any problems will be avoided.

“We’ve been told by county staff that as long as restaurants are working in good faith with the county that they won’t be shut down,” she said.

The plan does come with some concerns. The chair of the Pedestrian Advisory Committee wrote a letter to the board saying the proposal does not address the needs of people who walk and bike on the sidewalks. She asked for the vote to be delayed unless those issues are addressed.

In this plan, the board has adjusted some policies after complaints from Arlingtonians about noise levels in certain neighborhoods.

Bates told DC News Now she feels this is a chance to give a boost to restaurants and encourage more to come to the area with the promise that they can utilize the space more easily.