ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the hotly-contested missing middle housing proposal on Wednesday.

This proposal puts an end to the county’s single-family zoning, allowing larger, multi-family buildings to be built in areas that previously did not allow this.

Supporters said that the plan would expand housing options and help homebuyers down the road, while critics were worried about overcrowded schools and eventual environmental concerns.

The vote had originally been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed after over 200 people asked to speak.

The public comment session started Saturday morning and continued until Tuesday evening.