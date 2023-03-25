Close up view of a Do Not Enter sign outside a condemned house

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is condemning the property at 1401 Langston Boulevard, “due to the risk posed to the community’s safety and health.”

According to a notice to the community, leaders say it is “unsafe and unfit for habitation.”

KBLH LLC bought the former Key Bridge Marriott in 2018.

“In March 2020, the County Board approved a site plan project from KBLH to partially demolish and renovate the existing hotel and construct two new residential buildings,” a county spokesperson said.

In July 2021, “Marriott ceased the operation of the hotel and the building” to prepare for development, but “the current property owner has not proceeded with the project.”