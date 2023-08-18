ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Billing itself as “one of the largest free events on the East Coast,” the Arlington County Fair has no short of offerings for the tens of thousands of people who attend it each year.

Dates for the 2023 installment are August 16 through August 20, with each day featuring a full lineup of performances, a family fun spot, rides, and games. There are competitive exhibits, and while we’re on the subject of competition, a pie eating contest is part of the festivities.

Food options include everything from super salty to super sweet and everything. More than 100 vendors offer a variety of services and goods, including jewelry, artwork, and candles.

The location of the fair is Thomas Jefferson Community Center, located at 3501 Second St. S. If you plant of visit, you have a number of options other than driving. Just so you know, parking at the fair, itself, is limited to people who have valid ADA tags. There are some nearby parking options from which you’ll walk or grab a free shuttle. You’ll find more about the parking situation, public transit, and other transportation options here.

The annual event, which started in 1977, draws more than 84,000 people from the county, the rest of Northern Virginia, and the larger D.C. region each year.