ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Today marks the 22nd Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Memorial ceremonies are being held across the DMV for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

In Arlington, first responders held a wreath-laying ceremony to reflect, honor, and remember.

Neighbors, county leaders, and first responders remembered those who responded and lost their lives on 9/11 more than two decades ago.

The County held a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. to commemorate the exact moment the plane struck the Pentagon—taking 184 lives.

Earlier this morning, an American flag also unfurled near the very spot where the plane stuck on the Pentagon’s southwestern side.

Monday is a day of reflection across the DMV.

These events honor the victims and first responders who risked their lives to save others like Arlington County Fire Captain Justin Treveli.

“Well, it certainly is important to remember this day,” said Arlington County Fire Captain Justin Treveli. “Not only because of what happened here but because of what we can accomplish in the future by learning from all of this. Our young people who weren’t even alive when this happened are able now to carry the torch for us in building a better future for everyone.”

There will be ceremonies from Montgomery County to Oakton, Virginia to D.C.

At George Mason University, students held a day of service projects in honor of the victims.

In Hyattsville, Maryland, there will be an Open Mic for veterans.

From Annapolis to Oakton there will be several memorial runs in-person and virtually on Monday morning.